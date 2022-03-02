SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nice to get a preview of what’s to come when spring officially begins in a few weeks, but all good things must come to an end.

The last several days have been nothing short of a treat on the thermometer across KELOLAND, with unseasonably warm temperatures blanketing much of the region. With that said, March can be a wild month.

We’ve had a nice ridge of high pressure aloft as of late, which has kept temperatures warm. By the weekend, however, a deep trough aloft digs well to our south as we also watch low pressure approach the region at the same time. Though we attempt to correct things at the start of next week, another deep trough digs in by the middle of next week.

As a result, our warmer than average temperatures will be forced out of KELOLAND. The temperature outlook beyond the 7 day forecast heavily favors below-average temperatures to stick around beyond the Ides of March…whether it’s by a little or a lot.

Keep in mind that our average high will climb into the 40s through the middle of the month, so we aren’t expecting it to be extremely cold any time soon.

Between our inconsistent temperature profile and a more active pattern taking shape over the next several days, March Madness seems to be making an early appearance in the weather department.