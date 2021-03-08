The warmest air of the season is coming to KELOLAND Tuesday

What a start to March this has been. Highs have been consistently topping out in the 50s and 60s and we’ll see this string of mild days end on a high note tomorrow.



So just how warm do we need to be to set records? Sioux Falls would need to surpass just 63 degrees. That number is just ripe for pick off and we’ll shatter it tomorrow.

Other locations across eastern KELOLAND have similar records. Huron is 67, Mitchell 72, Watertown 59, and Pierre is 70. Our forecast suggests many of these records may very well be replaced by new ones in the next 24 hours.

Now, there are a couple of subtle features that could really maximize this warmth. Folks between the James Valley and the I-29 corridor will be right ahead of the wind shift line in the mid-afternoon, the perfect spot to see maximum warming. That’s why some of our computer models are showing such high numbers in places like Yankton, where 80 degrees is not too far fetched.

It all comes to end for Wednesday as winter headlines return for parts of western KELOLAND.