The warm weather this week shouldn’t be a surprise

Despite the low humidity, the temperatures this week will reflect the middle of June as we’ll have widespread 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this week will range from 10 to 15 degrees above average. History shows us the warm temperatures this week are showing up right on time.

Here’s a look at October temperatures per week in Sioux Falls.

These are averages of the high temperatures over the past 30 years.

While we have an average high of 65.9 for the first week of the month, it bumps up to 68.1 during the second week.

After that, we have a steady decline as temperatures eventually fall to the middle 50s during the fourth week of the month.

Over the past 30 years, the average high in Sioux Falls is around 64 degrees during the first half of the month and falls to 57 for the second half.

Speaking of second halves, the latest 90-degree day we’ve had in Sioux Falls is October 15th. Then the second half of the month record highs fall to the 70s during the last several days of the month.