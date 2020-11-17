The warm weather this week is a continuation of the temperatures earlier this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of the days this week will end up being above average, it’s a trend that is continuing from the beginning of the month.

Sunshine and warm temperatures to start the new work week, and oh, the winds were back too. As many returned to the 50s today, it reflected what the average high has come out to be for the first half of the month. Well above the climate average.

Here’s a look at the average high temperature so far this month and compared to the climate average. We’re as many as 8 to 13 degrees above the climate average.

While we’ve had a couple of bouts of snow this month, we’ve been able to melt it. What southeast KELOLAND has on the ground now will be gone by the time we hit the weekend, maybe even sooner. The bare ground will continue to help with the warmer than average temperatures.

As long as the snow continues to stay away, and I think it will, the second half of the month will remain above average, it’s just a matter of how much.