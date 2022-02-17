SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This month has been rough for people who like snow.

It’s no secret that a large majority of KELOLAND has been seriously lacking in the snow department. February has been especially rough, with few if any chances for snow outside of the hills and the northeast corner of South Dakota.

In a month where we get our highest average snow total of the season, the numbers we’ve seen so far are troubling, to say the least.

Sioux Falls, for example, is on pace for the fourth lowest snow total on record for the month of February. Keep in mind that they average a little over eight-and-a-half inches of snow for the month. Aberdeen is currently tied at eighth in their all-time ranking.

Pierre is setting records. With just a trace of observed snow through the midway point, they’re on pace for the lowest February snow total on record. The outlier is Rapid City. While they’ve only seen a third of their average snow for the month so far, they’re far outside the top ten for lowest amount.

There are two things working in our favor for avoiding some dubious records. First, we have next week in our sights as we monitor the potential for some snow across KELOLAND. Second, there’s still a good amount of time left before the month ends.

All it takes is one day and one system to right the ship in the short-term.