The strong storms that rolled through central KELOLAND are a rare event

Tuesday was another active evening in KELOLAND with very strong thunderstorms rolling through central SD.

Wind reports were up to and exceeding 70 to 80 mph and hail reports were up to the size of baseballs. Storms like these are obviously strong, but they are also rare.

Looking back at all the warnings that have been issued in South Dakota from April 2010 to now, the types of storms we saw last night don’t happen very often.

When looking at all warnings that have hail, once you get to 2 inches in diameter, or the size of hen eggs, the frequency drops to less than 5% of all warnings issued.

And looking at all warnings that have strong winds, once you get to winds stronger than 70 mph, the frequency drops to less than 2% of all warnings issued.

And storms like last night that had baseball sized hail and winds near 70 mph, that’s less than 3% of all warnings issued.

Looking ahead, we still have plenty of August left for strong storms so don’t let your guard down just yet. Stay plugged into the forecast and keep those Stormtracker apps and weather radios nearby.