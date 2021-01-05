The start of 2021 marks start of a change in the world of weather

From time to time, you’ll hear us talking about averages…from temperatures to rainfall and snowfall. These climatological averages are compiled over a thirty-year span of data at any given location. A thirty-year span is used based on a general rule of thumb in mathematics, stating that one needs at least 30 data points in order to get a more confident average.

Not only did we begin a new year last Friday, we also began a new data set that we use to compare daily observations.

The old data set ran from 1981 to 2010. The new data set begins at 1991 and runs through 2020. A few interesting things came up when comparing the data sets. While temperature data featured marginal changes, these changes skewed cooler rather than warmer with one exception. The biggest change was seen in snowfall. We dropped a below-average decade for snow and replaced it with one that featured more snow. As a result, average snow totals increased across the board.

Shifting back to temperatures for a moment, it will be interesting to see how our new data set impacts how often we see above or below average readings, especially on a monthly basis. While the thirty-year average showed little change, monthly average temperatures showed more variation…with winter months warming up by 1 to 2 degrees on occasion.

We’ll see how things go as we begin this new decade of weather data. It will be rather interesting to see how everything unfolds, especially when we revisit this topic ten years from now.