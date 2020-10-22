The snow will continue to pile up in KELOLAND over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know October snow isn’t uncommon in KELOLAND. But the amount of snow we get for this month may end up being.

While southeast KELOLAND was dealing with a wintry mix through the morning, snow was continuing in northern KELOLAND. While it was heavy at times, some in northern KELOLAND saw the snow pile up to a half foot.

With another round of snow on the way for the weekend, we’ll have to watch the record books to see where we may be sitting going into the last week of the month.

Here’s a look at the top three snowiest Octobers.

Rapid City leads the way with 25.5″, followed by Aberdeen’s 16. Watertown’s snowiest October came in at over a foot, while Huron and Sioux Falls are around 10 inches. The 10- inches in Sioux Falls came during the Halloween blizzard of ’91.

We’ll get a break from the snow tomorrow before more shows up for the weekend. And for some of us, it may be enough to push us in the top three.

After the snow this weekend, there may be records set for cold air! But at least we’ll warm later in the week.

