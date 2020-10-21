The snow this week is just an early taste of what’s ahead as real winter arrives in the coming weeks

Winter predictions are tough to make. That’s why Scot Mundt gets that job every year. But recently, NOAA just released their seasonal outlook for the winter and it includes some interesting trends.

First, temperatures are expected to trend below normal across parts of the northern plains as shown on this map in blue.

Warmer than normal temperatures are forecast across the southern third of the country. Most of KELOLAND would be placed in the “below normal” category.

We also see precipitation trends that align with the temperature forecast. The northern tier of the nation has a better chance of above-normal precipitation while the south should be drier than normal.

One major factor behind this winter outlook from NOAA is La Nina. La Nina, as you may recall, results when ocean temperatures near the equator in the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal. This forecast is very typical of what we would expect during a typical La Nina winter.

Now, Scot Mundt is still working on his interpretation of the data and will tease his winter outlook in the near future. Until then, get ready for more preseason snow chances this week.