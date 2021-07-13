The second half of July could see KELOLAND return to warmer than average temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For areas getting rain the past few days, the moisture has been very helpful. But cooler temperatures are also playing a big role in helping ease the decline in drought conditions in KELOLAND.

The cooler weather plays a direct role in your yard grass looking better these days, if you’ve had the rain. Temperatures in the Sioux Falls area have now been at or below normal levels 6 of the last 7 days. That’s a huge contrast to the first and second week of June.

Now the question is, where do we go next? The heat across the west coast has been slow to expand back into the plains, but most of the extended forecast data eventually spreads the heat back into KELOLAND. The European model shows more aggressive in building the heat West River by days 7 through 10. Even the other data sources suggest a return to warmer than average temperatures in the second half of July.

This makes the rain chances ever so important as we navigate the drought conditions of 2021.