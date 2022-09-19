SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More and more leaves are changing color. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has the science behind the change.

While you may have to look close, there are color changes on our trees in KELOLAND.

The landscape is looking different. Take a glance at some of the trees and you’ll notice leaves starting to change color. Here’s what goes in the color change.

During the growing season, water, sunlight and carbon dioxide all combine to create food for the leaves, trapping the green pigment.

As we transition to fall, the sun angle lowers, as that happens cells from the base of the leaf stop carrying fluids. This traps the sugar in the leaf and we eventually see the leaf change color.

Of course, the drought has an impact on when leaves change and just how vibrant their colors are, so some in KELOLAND won’t have as colorful of a show. While they’re nice to look at, the changing leaf colors eventually fall to the ground, and it gets us thinking about the next season… winter. But let’s put THAT on hold for now and enjoy what fall has to offer.

Now that the leaves are changing it will even feel like fall with our cooler weather arriving by midweek.