SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mild November is often considered a bonus to most of us who enjoy fall weather. We’ve had our fair share of bumps in the road this season, but the return to the mild numbers is welcome for many.

However, we are gathering clues about where this pattern is headed next month and it’s interesting what history is showing.

For example, back in 2013, the pattern was similar to this year, including that warm Pacific Ocean feature we have been watching. We had 60 degree weather as late as November 13th.

But when the pattern switched in early December, it was rough. We had highs below zero by December 6th and the whole month averaged nearly 8 degrees below normal.

Here’s another example going way back to 1917. That November was very warm too. Highs hit the 60s and 70s all the way to November 21st.

Then, December was really cold. Subzero highs started on the 8th and the month averaged 11 degrees below normal.

Why do we care about those 2 examples? They offer more insight into the dominating pattern emerging this winter of more amplified cold spilling into the plains. Perhaps we ought to enjoy the mild days while they last.