The rain amounts from this year to last year seem to be polar opposites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meteorologist Brian Karstens has a lot of different phrases he uses to describe the weather. From a ‘purple blob’ to describe the cold air in the winter, to cold air moving ‘like molasses’, and one that is really holding true is the weather can change like a ‘light switch’.

Well, that light switch is the difference between water and no water. Last year we set records in KELOLAND for wettest years, this time around it seems like parts of KELOLAND can’t buy a drop of rain. But just how different is it?

Here’s a quick list of this years precipitation compared to last year.

Sioux Falls leads the difference with nearly two feet from last year to this year. Mitchell is around a foot and a half drier, and so on down the list. But many locations are at least a foot drier than last year.

We actually have rain in the forecast. This will happen as we go into early next week.