The ongoing drought will keep fire danger in KELOLAND around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The red flag warnings that covered much of KELOLAND will, unfortunately, be more and more common as we continue with very little moisture.

While things in eastern KELOLAND have been turning green, there are still plenty of dormant grasses and vegetation due to the lack of early spring moisture. The dry conditions continue to take their toll, and the strong winds are not helping with our fire danger.

The factors that go into high fire danger include relative humidity of 15% or less combined with strong winds with frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater.

But, ongoing drought conditions are also a factor.

As we know, the drought from the late summer months has continued into the early spring.

Unfortunately, having red flag warnings in KELOLAND may become more and more common as temperatures return to the 70s later this week and winds once again increase for the weekend and next week.