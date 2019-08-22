SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While KELOLAND is certainly busy with severe storms during the summer months, other parts of the central U.S. are even busier.

Here’s a map of the Midwest that shows how many days per year each zone was in a marginal risk, or higher, of severe weather.

Notice the bullseye is just to our south, at the Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado border. The area averages 47 to 53 days per year with a risk of severe weather.

But here in KELOLAND, it’s western SD that sees the most at 41 to 46 days. The southern counties in the orange see about 35 to 40 days per year. And the central to northern counties average 23 to 29 days per year.

And the next couple of days have a risk for severe weather in KELOLAND but as the weeks pass by and temperatures cool down, we should see these risks for severe weather become fewer in number. Then we should be able to enjoy some non-severe thunderstorms and nice rain showers as we finish out the warmer months.