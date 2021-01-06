The New Year has gotten off to a pretty good start on the thermometer

We’re just about one week into 2021, and so far things have been pretty good for us…at least on the thermometer.

Beyond today’s wintry mess East River and our recent fog, the start of the New Year has been pretty quiet. This is especially the case when you look at what we’ve seen in terms of high temperatures. While lows on occasion have still been able to drop into the single digits, highs have remained consistently above average and by a healthy margin at times.

A few little troughs will move through the region over the next couple of days, which will help kick temperatures down a few degrees. This may be the closest to average that we get. By the start of next week, a ridge of high pressure will develop to the west. As this develops, above-average temperatures return and hold steady through the end of next week.

Of course, low temperatures will be affected by this as well. Averages for this time of year are in the single digits. We’ll likely see double digits more often than not during this time as well.

For what it’s worth, there is a chance to see some colder air come back into the picture…but we’ll have to wait until the second half of the month to see that chance materialize.