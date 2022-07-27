SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve had widely scattered showers and storms as of late and unless you’re caught underneath the right cloud, it hasn’t added up to too much.

It seems like we’ve been fighting the dry conditions through much of the year, and it continues during the middle of the summer months.

This graphic shows the amount of precipitation so far this year. It ranges anywhere from 8.5″ in Yankton and Mitchell to over 19 in Worthington.

Compared to the average so far, many are below average. Almost 9 inches below in Yankton and 5 inches in Sioux Falls and Winner.

There are a couple of areas above average, such as Worthington, Pierre, and Aberdeen. Pierre was helped by over 6 inches of rain in June.

Take whatever rain you can get as temperatures will warm well above average next week. Those hot temperatures will quickly take moisture out of the ground.

Unfortunately, the first week of August might be what happens for the month as early indications are showing August to be hot and dry.