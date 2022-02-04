SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some are better than others when it comes to moisture.

Cold for Friday, but we’ll soon warm. Along with the warm air, we’ll remain dry.

Sure there were a couple of flurries and light snow showers on Friday morning, but they didn’t add too much and dry skies prevailed during the afternoon. These dry skies will last through the weekend and for much of next week.

Here’s a look at the past five months for precipitation. As you can see, Sioux Falls is close to average. Only under by about a tenth of an inch.

Aberdeen had some heavy rain in October along with snow this winter to bring them almost 2 inches above average.

It’s been dry in Pierre. The precipitation has stayed below a tenth of an inch for December and January. Pierre’s about an inch below over the past 5 months.

It’s better in Rapid City. October rain and December snow have helped Rapid City get about a half-inch above.

While the first of February will be mostly dry, the second half of the month may give us a better chance for rain or snow, depending on our temperatures.

While the warm temperatures are nice, sooner or later we’ll need any type of precipitation as we head into the warmer spring months.