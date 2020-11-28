The month of November will be closing on a dry note

Dry weather is a theme you will continue to hear about as we start December. Sioux Falls will end the month near normal, a change over many of the recent months.

However, the trends West River are especially dry as of late. The latest 30 day moisture map shows less than 10 percent of normal moisture for places like Pierre, Mobridge, and Rapid City.

The Black Hills have been dry enough for some grass fire concerns. Saturday will feature low humidity again and highs in the 60s across the plains of western South Dakota. That’s warm and dry enough to watch the conditions.

The drought monitor shows no change over last week. We are not likely to see any major changes on this map the next several days. In fact, we continue to favor our forecast of drought to persist into winter, a time of year when drought impacts sit on the back burner for now.