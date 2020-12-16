The lack of moisture is keeping the snow away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a warm start to the winter. In fact, Monday’s high was the first high temperature below average since November 25th. The warm air is helping to keep the snow away.

The other thing keeping the snow away is the lack of moisture. The last time the city had measurable precipitation was back on November 10th. While we’ve had snowfall free Decembers in Sioux Falls, it’s quite uncommon.

Since records have been kept in Sioux Falls, the city has only recorded five December’s without measurable snow. We are in the middle of such a December now.

While the overnights have been cold enough to support snow, the afternoon temperatures have been a different story and they will remain warm for the next several days if not weeks.

Keep in mind that we’re only halfway through the month, so we still have time to get at least a tenth of an inch of snow.