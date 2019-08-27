The hurricane season is beginning to get going in the Atlantic

Hurricane season is ramping up with Tropical Storm Dorian in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches have been issued in the Caribbean and the forecast even has the storm moving north to northwest towards Florida.

While we are too far from the coast for direct hits from hurricanes, we can see indirect affects.

The closest to getting hit with a hurricane we can get is seeing the remnants of a dying storm.

And if a storm is able to make it this far north, we’d only see a rainy day.

A big affect we see is how hurricanes can alter the weather patterns.

Hurricanes can slow down the progression of the jet stream so if we get stuck under dry weather, that dry pattern would stick around longer than normal.

But if we get stuck under a rainy pattern, that rainy pattern would stick around longer than normal.

And if a hurricane passes through the gulf coast, that would rob KELOLAND of potential moisture from a passing storm system. Leaving us with a less intense storm event.

Another affect that could last weeks is the effect on the economy, for example the fruits and veggies farms.

The hurricanes can have a huge, damaging effect on fruit farms in the south which would increase and decrease prices and inventory for food here in KELOLAND.

So while hurricanes don’t directly affect KELOLAND, your Storm Center meteorologists do keep watch on the Atlantic because of these indirect reasons.