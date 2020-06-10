The heat may finally ease up across KELOLAND

June has felt more like the “Dog Days of Summer” at times, but the heat may finally be easing up a little bit.

Between the heat, humidity, and several rounds of severe weather, the first week of June has overachieved in terms of giving us that midsummer feeling. Five of the nine days so far this month have reached the 90s, with two new records already being set. Thankfully, we do have a break on the way for those of us who would like a chance to get outside without immediately breaking a sweat.

A very slow moving cold front will push to the east over the course of Tuesday, and while this also means eastern KELOLAND will have to deal with a lot of rain at times, a figurative and literal refreshing change is in place. Southerly flow is replaced by a cooler and drier northwesterly wind, which will help bring in a more temperate air mass.

While Wednesday will remain rather windy, we’ll at least be able to enjoy temperatures in the 70s instead of the mid-90s. Cooler than average temperatures should hold steady through Thursday before we see seasonably warm conditions return for next weekend.

I mentioned before that June got off to a very warm start. So, what has the coolest day been so far? It’s today, with a midnight high of 80 degrees.