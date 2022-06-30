SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat will continue to take its toll on crops and fields across KELOLAND as moisture continues to be drawn out.

The heat and wind made their presence known in KELOLAND on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and 100s with strong south winds in southeast KELOLAND with gust over 40 miles per hour. The heat and the wind continue to take moisture out of the ground.

It’s a process known as evapotranspiration; it’s the transfer of water from the earth to the atmosphere.

Studies have shown in these types of conditions, we’re losing anywhere from a quarter-inch to as much as a half inch of water coming off the plant and out of the ground. The half-inch amount today is from south central South Dakota where temperatures were near 100 and humidity values stayed in the teens.

Of course, factors that do play a role in how much moisture is taken out include amount of sunshine, temperature, humidity, wind, as well as crop coverage.

With Wednesday being the hottest day, we shouldn’t lose as much for the rest of the week and for the coming weekend. It will also help to recharge some of the soil with rain. That is something that will remain widely scattered throughout the holiday weekend.