The heat is expected to continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What you see is what you get as we continue through the rest of August.

Even with the foggy start in eastern KELOLAND, temperatures warmed above average as highs reached the middle 80s and 90s across KELOLAND. Typically we’re in the middle 80s in eastern KELOLAND this time of year, even central South Dakota has started their cooling with an average high of 88 in Pierre. That’s two degrees cooler than their warmest high.

Our temperature trend for the next week and a half doesn’t show many dramatic warm-ups or cool downs. In fact, many of the days will be in the middle 80s to middle 90s, which means the above average temperatures will continue.

Unfortunately, the pattern is also suggesting mostly dry conditions. If you do get a storm overhead, it’s most likely a 20 to 30 percent chance. So widely scattered rain is NOT in the forecast.

Keep in mind too, if these dry conditions continue into September, we’ll easily continue with highs in the 90s.