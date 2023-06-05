SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With morning and afternoon sunshine, it was a day just like the past several days with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in eastern KELOLAND. It’s something we’ve grown accustomed to this season as we’re already ahead of schedule when it comes to heat in KELOLAND.

Here’s how often we hit 90 and above on any given year. The most occur in central and south central South Dakota with the number of days in the 30s and 40s.

The number of 90 degree days goes down as you make your way out of central South Dakota.

Sioux Falls averages 23 days.

5 of those days are usually tallied by the end of June. But, Sioux Falls is already at 5 days this year. As you may recall, two of those days happened as early as April, two occurred in May and through yesterday we’ve already had one this month.

We could add a couple more 90s this week before cooler air arrives for the weekend. Along with the cooler air, hopefully, we’ll have better chances of more widespread rain.

