SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hot day in parts of KELOLAND today as areas of 90 degree heat showed up from central to southeast KELOLAND. At the same time, they continue to bake in the southwestern United States,

This is where triple-digit heat is occurring as numerous Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona. This is where temperatures over the next week will get to 110 and hotter at times.

With triple-digit heat in the southwestern United States, it may help rain chances in KELOLAND. Here’s the setup.

As the heat dome expands, it moves the jet stream right over the upper plains, including us in KELOLAND. With the increase in wind speeds overhead, it will help increase our rain chances. Storms that do fire in the jet are what we call ‘ridge riders’ as they ride the edge of the heat.

The hard part is the timing of these storms. But, in a pattern like what’s expected storms usually hold off until the evening and overnight hours. If that holds true, there may be a couple of overnights or early mornings with a rude awakening for you due to the lightning and thunder.