SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a day with widespread 100 and 90 degree heat, it will “cool” for tomorrow but we’re also watching another danger.

The combination of the heat and increasing southerly winds continued to take out moisture from the ground on Monday. While it will not be as hot for Tuesday, winds will be even stronger and humidity will also be much lower. This means fire will be a concern in KELOLAND.

This map shows the grassland fire danger for Tuesday.

Notice the extreme category in western South Dakota, it’s those areas highlighted in red. The high and very high categories are highlighted in orange and yellow.

These high to extreme categories go hand in hand where we have drought in KELOLAND.

With the high fire danger, do not attempt any control burns, do not carelessly discard cigarettes, do not park or drive over dry grass.

While Monday will be the hottest day of the week, we’ll easily have temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s through this coming weekend.