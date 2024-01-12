SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cold is here and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Strong winds and blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility through at least Saturday. A ground blizzard is likely in eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Along with the blowing snow, very cold air will remain in place. As the cold air will stay through the weekend and into early next week, we’ll be counting the hours of how long areas of KELOLAND stay below zero.

While there is a little relief on the way next week, there’s already another hit of cold air showing up for next weekend.

Computer models are latching on to the next round of colder air toward the end of next week.

We’ll have to wait and see the strength of that cold air.

But history may be on our side. Over the years, the third week of the month is when we typically get warmer temperatures, sometimes referred to as a January thaw. Some of the longer-range models are already pointing in that direction.

