SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been waiting for the water. By the looks of it, the chances for rain and snow will last into tomorrow.

While we started with some sunshine in eastern KELOLAND this morning, the clouds quickly moved in by the afternoon as we started to watch for any type of precipitation out of those clouds. While it has taken its time, rain and snow is back in KELOLAND. There’s even a chance for thunderstorms. That’s good considering where we are at when it comes to moisture.

Here’s where we stand for yearly moisture. Check out the difference in southeast KELOLAND. While Spencer, Iowa is barely above average, Yankton is far below, close to three inches below! Sioux Falls is getting close to two inches.

Northeast KELOLAND is also below average since the first of the year, many are coming in about an inch below. Central and western KELOLAND are also below. As much as two inches in Winner, an inch and a half in Pierre, and an inch in Rapid City.

That makes this a good looking map. Sure you may want to see more, but take what you can get. On average, I would say a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch is looking likely. Even heavier if you’re caught underneath a thunderstorm in eastern KELOLAND.

Again, take what you can get as we know it’s been very dry across the area. Any day with warm temperatures and strong winds means fire danger will be back.

Later this week and this weekend, there may be a couple of scattered showers, but the amounts are looking less than a tenth of an inch.