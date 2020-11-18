The forecast this week is showing another round of very mild weather moving into KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another surge of mild Pacific air is taking aim at the Great Plains and just like the others this fall season, temperatures will be soaring well above normal.

You can see the source of the mild air just off the west coast of the United States. Anytime the wind blows that air across the Rockies into KELOLAND, you can count on very pleasant temperatures for mid-November.

Sioux Falls would have to reach 71 on Wednesday to set a new record. That’s not too likely. However, Winner’s record is 71. The forecast high should be in the lower 70s, with the European model forecasting 74.

Chamberlain and Pierre could also set record highs on Wednesday. This round of mild air will not last as long compared to the first week of the month, but we can’t rule out above normal temperatures returning next week ahead of Thanksgiving.