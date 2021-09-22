The fall chill was in the air Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall weather arrived right on time in eastern KELOLAND– some of us experienced temperatures in the 30s.

As we continue to lose daylight, cool mornings can be expected more and more. It will go hand in hand with the changing and falling leaves of autumn, as today was the first full day of the new season.

This is just a sampling of the cool weather this morning. Aberdeen, Brookings, Mitchell, Worthington, and Yankton fell to the 30s.

Of course, places in between also fell to the middle to upper 30s.

With the chilly air, we’ll have to pay a little more attention to frost possibilities if you intend to extend the growing season. While there may have been some light frost this morning, many were able to stay away from it.

Temperatures will go up and down over the next couple of days as we slowly ease into fall. And if you’re looking for rain, you may have to wait until next month as the rest of September is looking dry in many locations.