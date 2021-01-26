The end of January will see warm weather

The cold of today and yesterday is something many are still trying to get used to and for good reason.

While we’re in the middle of the coldest air of the season so far this winter, here’s a look at how we’ve been doing this year.

In Sioux Falls, I looked at the average days with highs ranging from the single digits below zero to highs in the 50s.

Over the past 30 years, 52% of the days are in the 30s and warmer while 48% are in the 20s and colder. But look at the difference this year.

So far this year, 79% of the days have been in the 30s and warmer, while only 21% have been in the 20s and colder.

Sioux Falls usually gets around 5 or 6 days with high temperatures in the single digits, and colder in December and January, so far this winter it’s only happened once.

With less than a week to go in January, we’ll add to the 30s column. That should happen by Friday.

