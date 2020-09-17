The dry conditions continue for much of KELOLAND

We’ve been talking about the ongoing dry conditions for much of the summer, but the month of September is one of the driest months we’ve had so far this year.

Even with the passage of a cold front yesterday and last night, it was hard to even get a cloud to develop let alone a rain shower. While temperatures are cooler today, it was another dry day. The dry conditions this month in Sioux Falls will rival the winter months. A time of year when moisture is very limited.

Here’s a breakdown of the year so far. Many months have been below average, except for January and March. Notice the .38″ this month is just below February’s .18, our driest month this year.

If Sioux Falls stays below an inch of rain for the month, it will mark the seventh time over the past 30 years. Keep in mind, September averages around two and three-quarter inches in Sioux Falls.

It doesn’t look like things will improve either. While we typically have better chances for rain when it cools, things will just be hit and miss over the next couple of days. And I think more misses than hits can be expected.