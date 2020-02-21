The days of wind chill advisories are getting fewer and fewer

It was another cold start to the day, with wind chill advisories in place for the morning in eastern and northeast KELOLAND. But these days are limited.

As temperatures fell below zero in eastern KELOLAND it was just a reminder of winter’s grip. That grip will not be nearly as tight for this weekend as high temperatures will return to the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

And while we do get hit with cold air in March. In fact, record lows during the first half of March have fallen to the 20s and 30s below. But getting a wind chill advisory issued in March is tough.

I looked back in the archives to the year 2000 for any wind chill advisories issued in eastern KELOLAND and couldn’t find any. So, if you’re getting tired of the winter cold hang in there, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Enjoy the warm air this weekend because there’s another hit of colder air moving in for the last week of this month.