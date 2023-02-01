SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In winter there are less hours of sunlight. This winter we have felt the lack of sunlight differently due to all the snowstorms. Sunlight is the best way to get vitamin D, and with the lack of light, there is a lack of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is good for helping the immune system and fighting severe illnesses. Vitamin D helps regulate moods and reduce depression. The long hours of winter, along with the lack of sunlight can lead to what is known as seasonal affective disorder.

The good news is the daylight is becoming longer. On December 21, the shortest day of the year we had 7 hours and 14 minutes of sunlight. Today, the last day of January, gives us about 10 hours and 50 minutes of daylight. In February, we gain a little more than an hour of daylight.

While the summer solstice in June is the longest day of the year, we nearly have 15 and a half hours of sunlight.

Along with more daylight, the climate average highs are going up. By the end of February, Sioux Falls has an average high of nearly 40 degrees.