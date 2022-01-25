The cold weather won’t stick around for long

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though this cold weather is indeed fleeting in nature, it has certainly made its presence known while it has stuck around.

Following Monday’s free fall down the thermometer, arctic air has settled over KELOLAND for Tuesday. Though winds haven’t been too much of a factor, it doesn’t take much when East River temperatures struggle to get above zero in some areas. Thankfully, Tuesday’s cold will be an exception to the overall rule going forward.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build to the west and assert some of its influence to the east. Southerly flow will also help us warm up by Wednesday, with temperatures jumping into the 30s in many areas. That ridge will hold steady as we head later into the week.

As a result, warmth will likely stick around for a while. The rest of the midweek outlook trends toward warmer temperatures…even with the passage of a rather weak cold front on Thursday. In fact, some 40s aren’t out of the question at times as we go into the end of the week and into the weekend.

By the end of the month, however, these milder temperatures may be on the way out. In fact, as mild weather departs, it may also allow better chances for snow to come along with those chillier temperatures.