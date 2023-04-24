SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the going forecast, temperatures will seem about a month behind. But the cooler air is keeping the severe weather south.

While KELOLAND will have plenty of sunshine for the beginning of the work week, temperatures will still remain below average with 50s being a popular temp in KELOLAND. While the colder temperatures are delaying the growing season as soil temperatures are below average. The cold air is also keeping our severe weather south.

As another push of cold air comes in late this week, we’ll have showers in KELOLAND but stronger weather is expected to our south.

This map shows our total rain in eastern KELOLAND through Friday will be around a quarter to a half inch.

But, as we expand the map out…it shows heavier rain to our south. This will also come with a chance for severe weather.

Even though we will warm to the 60s and 70s around midweek, cold temperatures will arrive this weekend and continue into the beginning of May. But we are looking at temperatures to rebound for the first weekend of May. And of course, along with the warmer air, stronger storms will once again appear.