SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve seen glimpses of what’s to come in the form of warmer weather, but we haven’t been able to sustain it for very long.

May has had one consistent aspect to it: A lack of consistency…especially on the thermometer. Each time we’ve had a nice summer preview, it’s been offset by a solid reminder that we’re not quite there yet. We may get another example of this later in the week.

Following a cooler first half of the week, a large upper-level ridge will begin to build and set up shop over the central United States. This will help bring in above average temperatures- just in time for the start of Memorial Day weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last. With no blocking mechanism in place to the east, this ridge and its warmer air mass will begin to slide away from us by Memorial Day.

Our long-range outlook beyond the 7 day forecast gives a slightly better edge to near and below average temperatures headed into early June…especially north and west.

Keep in mind that our average high temperature by this time is in the mid to upper 70s. So, take this talk of below average temperatures with a grain of salt. It may not be hot, but I don’t think it’ll be as chilly as what we’ve seen recently.