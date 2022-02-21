SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just because it’s the end of February doesn’t mean it can’t get cold. In fact, get ready for the coldest air of the season.

After having highs in the 50s and 60s for southern KELOLAND on Sunday. The cold has returned and it’s back to the deep freeze. With the freezing temperatures expected to last for much of the week.

While afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens, the overnight lows may end up being the coldest of the winter.

This graphic shows the coldest lows so far this winter.

Sisseton and Aberdeen have fallen to the 20s below while the rest on the list are in the teens below. All these cold temperatures occurred in January.

But with a fresh layer of snow in KELOLAND helping overnight lows get colder, expect the coldest overnights of the winter this week.

The below-average temperatures will continue as we start March next week, but it won’t be as cold as this week.

