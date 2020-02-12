The bitter cold moves into KELOLAND

1  of  37
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Riding strong north winds, the bitter cold will move in. It will be the coldest air of the season for some of us. And while I would like to say the core of the cold is almost done, history tells a different tale.

It was a return to winter today as winds created blizzard conditions throughout eastern KELOLAND. As those winds die down tonight, temperatures will plummet. We’re looking at some areas to fall to the 20s below zero for air temperature.

We know it could be much colder. This is a list of the last 30 below, 20 below and 10 below in the history books.

Give it a month and we’re at our latest 20 below zero for many in eastern KELOLAND. By the end of March and beginning of April, our teens below zero are done.

And let’s not forget the wind chills. We’re expected them to be in the minus 20s and minus 30s for tomorrow morning.

The good news is, we’re looking at warmer temperatures for the coming weekend, and for much of next week.

