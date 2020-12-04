The beginning of December has been snow-free before

Give a look around and there’s a lot of brown ground across KELOLAND as we haven’t had snow in a while.

While KELOLAND has early hits of snow this snowfall season, it’s been hard to come by as of late as above-average temperatures have ruled the area and moisture has been hard to come by. But starting December snowfall free has happened before, it’s just not that common. Here’s what I mean.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls has measured no snow for the first two weeks of the month four times, about 13%.

A trace to 2.9 inches has happened 12 times, 40% of the time. Three to 5.9 inches as well as over 6 inches of total snow for the first two weeks of the month have both occurred 7 times.

The dry conditions will continue for much of KELOLAND for at least the next week and a half. After that, we’ll cool and it’s a matter of how much moisture is around to getting any snow to develop.

In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye on the record books in case we do sneak some record highs over the next several days.