SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Widespread heat and humidity in KELOLAND today, but we’ll need plenty more days like this to make it a typical summer.

I said ‘typical summer’, NOT ‘tropical’ summer, which is what it felt like today. We had thick humidity, with dew points in the 60s and 70s combined with air temperatures in the 90s to near 100, resulting in heat index numbers near 100.

For that reason a heat advisory was in effect for many in central and eastern KELOLAND.

This makes for the third 90 degree day in Sioux Falls, while we are at just one day in Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

Since records have been kept, our average days of 90 degree heat reaches the 20s for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City while Pierre averages 42 days. We went above and beyond our averages last year with the number of days of 90 degree heat in the 30s, 40s, and 50s as Pierre had 58 days with highs at least at 90.

Just remember to take it easy on days like this. Pace yourself when working outdoors, wear loose light colored clothing, and remember to stay hydrated.

We’ll add to our days of 90 degree heat for this weekend, just in time for Father’s Day!