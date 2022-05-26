SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures warm this weekend, and energy comes in from the southwest, strong to severe storms are looking likely in KELOLAND. Here’s a look at what we look at when it comes to severe weather.

Severe thunderstorms grow in an unstable environment. Our strongest storms occur in an environment with high wind shear, that is a change in wind speed and/or wind direction with height.

This graphic helps illustrate wind shear.

Surface winds are in white arrows, notice how they are coming in from the southeast. As we tilt the view on its side and bring in upper level winds, notice the upper-level winds are coming in from the west.

This change in speed and direction with height is an example of wind shear.

The higher the shear, the stronger the storm will be and the longer it will last. So, storms that develop in low shear do not last as long and have a harder time becoming severe.

Unfortunately, we expect high wind shear throughout the holiday weekend. Stay tuned to the forecast and be prepared for episodes of severe weather.

