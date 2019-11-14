Thanksgiving week weather forecast

After a blast of cold weather during the second week of the month, the second half of November is looking above average. Including Thanksgiving week.

A lot of people travel the week of Thanksgiving and by the looks of it now, things may actually cooperate.

When looking at a long range forecast, the jet stream is usually a good tool. As we head into Thanksgiving week, the jet stream will have a northwest or zonal flow. That’s not very conducive for storm development, but it helps keep temperatures at or slightly above average.

Our air will be coming in from the west, rather than the north which will help us stay relatively warm.

While disturbances can still ride the jet stream and bring chances for precipitation, it doesn’t look like any big storms should be developing.

Remember, this is the latest Thanksgiving can be and it looks like any late November storms should stay away.