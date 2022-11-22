SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Many people are going to be traveling around KELOLAND.

With temperatures in the 30s and 40s in KELOLAND for the holiday weekend, let’s take a look at what is happening across the larger region.

A minor cold front works through KELOLAND on Wednesday bringing winds and possible snow for the northern Black Hills.

Rain showers follow this frontal boundary to the south and east of KELOLAND on Thursday. An area of low pressure will sit over Oklahoma and northern Texas Wednesday through Friday evening.

An area of high pressure stays in the southern Rockies through Friday afternoon, resulting in dry skies.

Shower and thunderstorms are possible to the east of KELOLAND, from Texas to the Great Lakes, through the weekend.

The northern Black Hills could see snow and wind Wednesday into Thursday. Otherwise, KELOLAND should be quiet for the holiday weekend.

Safe travels and have a great Thanksgiving. Keep up to date on weather conditions with the KELOLAND Stormtracker App.