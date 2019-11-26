Thanksgiving travel could be disrupted by snow

Our latest hit of winter weather will bring enhanced areas of snow as we’ll pay attention to what’s happening in the upper atmosphere.

With Thanksgiving this week, it will be a busy week with a lot of travel. Unfortunately, the weather is looking active with our first snow chance starting on Tuesday.

Temperature differences higher in the atmosphere will create mini-fronts, which in turn causing heavier banding in snow storms. This is also known as frontogenesis.

Think of it this way. Take this cold front and move it to the higher layers of the atmosphere. It helps support more lift, which in turn will help produce heavier snow rates. While this graphic shows a thunderstorm, keep in mind. The extra lift may support areas of lightning as the snow falls.

The tricky part is figuring out where these areas develop. But if you do notice an enhanced band of snow on the radar tomorrow, it’s most likely due to frontogenisis.

You can always follow the snow on the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Tracker App. It’s free to download and a great tool to have heading into the winter season.