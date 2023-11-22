SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving day is tomorrow and many people will be dining with friends and family. This year is going to be a cold day across KELOLAND, but it’s not the first cold, or snowy,

This year has had an abundance of records, from heat to cold to snow and drought. This Thanksgiving is going to be a cold one but not quite record level. Many of the records set on Thanksgiving day in Sioux Falls came over 40 years ago.

The “newest” Thanksgiving day record was set in 1985 with the coldest high temperature of only 3 degrees. The most snowfall and precipitation came on the same day in 1940 with 5 inches of snow.

This year the highs will be cold but still in the 30s with no snow in the forecast for Thanksgiving day in Sioux Falls.

The Black Hills and the far southwestern corner could see a few inches of snow starting on Thanksgiving day. It wouldn’t be the first snowy Thanksgiving day.

A few records for daily snowfall on Thanksgiving in western South Dakota date back to the 1920s, like Rapid City with nearly 7 inches of snow in 1929, and Spearfish in 1924 with 9 inches.

While travel should be possible, and decent, throughout most of KELOLAND for Thanksgiving day and the following weekend, western South Dakota should keep on alert with the incoming winter system.