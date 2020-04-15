Temps will warm up this weekend

An Easter snowstorm dumped over 4 inches of snow for many in southern KELOLAND. Here's a look at who got what.

Rain quickly switched to snow in southern KELOLAND Saturday night with a fresh blanket of 1-2 inches of snow in southern KELOLAND for Sunday morning. As the snow continued to fall, it quickly started to add up with some areas reporting an inch or more per hour. It was enough to bring record amounts for one-day totals. In Sioux Falls, we officially received 5.6 inches.

Other amounts include 8 inches in Avon, 7.5 for Rock Rapids, 7 for both Parker and Rock Valley. Southeast Sioux Falls had just over a half-foot while parts of southwest Minnesota came in at 4 inches.

Just in case you are wondering, this put me over my snow forecast for Sioux Falls. Heading into the weekend, I only needed 2.7 inches. Now I under-forecasted the city by about three inches. Hopefully, nothing gets added to it over the next two weeks.

Temperatures will slowly moderate as we go through the week, returning closer to average by the time we hit the weekend.