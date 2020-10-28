Temps will warm up this weekend

It took two and a half weeks, but KELOLAND experienced quite the swing in seasons.

Look around KELOLAND and you see snow from this past weekend as winter weather made an early appearance. But to balance it out, we had a late stay of summer weather earlier this month. Here’s what I mean.

Earlier this month, KELOLAND had temperatures that warmed to the 80s, even close to 90 in Winner. Those temperatures reflected July more than they did October. In fact, the warmest average highs for these cities, range from 83 in Watertown to 90 in Pierre.

But just yesterday we had many locations close to or below their coldest average highs where temperatures were in the teens and 20s. Keep in mind, the coldest average highs are in January with many locations in the 20s.

But the cold isn’t lasting as temperatures have warmed above freezing for many in KELOLAND. Leading to a lot of snow and ice melt.

Temperatures will continue to warm with highs returning to the 50s and 60s for this weekend. The warm air will last through at least the first full week of November.