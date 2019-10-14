Temps will slowly warm up toward the end of the week

It’s a cold start to the work week as temperatures this morning fell to the 20s and low 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Oh and we can’t forget about the snow.

One of the hardest hit areas was Eureka. You can see some of the snow with our Eureka live cam, just over a foot of snow fell 11 miles southwest of town.

Other reports from KELOLAND include just over 11 in Roscoe, 7.4 in Selby, 5.7 in Britton, with 5.3 in Pierre and 5 in Aberdeen. While Sioux Falls escaped with under an inch, Madison received five and a half with Huron just under 4.

While we’ll have a hiccup in the weather tomorrow with colder air and strong winds, we will slowly warm toward the end of the work week and for the weekend, but colder air will soon return next week. That colder air may last for the rest of the month, but November is looking promising.

At least the first week of November is looking slightly above average. Keep in mind, the average highs then are in the lower 50s to upper 40s.

Novembers usually tend to be an all or nothing month. Meaning a lot of snow or hardly any at all. We’ll have an outlook at the end of October.